Best quarterback streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

Football is back! Whether you’re looking to fill due to injury or in need of a QB2, here we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineup.

Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave should increase Jameis Winston's potential for a nice 2022. Facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 will be a very nice start to the 2022 NFL season. Winston averaged two passing touchdowns per game in seven games played in 2021 and with this receiving core, I expect he’ll be able to keep that pace.

Heading into his 15th NFL season, Matt Ryan looks to prove he can still make an impact in this league. Ryan averaged 233 yards per game in 2021 and threw for twenty touchdowns. The Colts rely on Jonathon Taylor, but Michael Pittman has been getting all kinds of praise this preseason, along with Alec Pierce and Nyheim Hines. Facing a poor Houston Texans defense in Week 1 should set up Matt Ryan for a great start to the 2022 season.

Baker Mayfield had his struggles last year and this one may be rolling the dice with the revenge game narrative, but if you need someone Mayfield is worth the roll. Mayfield will have the surrounding cast of Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson. Plus, he will be fueled facing his former team. The Panthers could get rolling and Mayfield could put up some good numbers.