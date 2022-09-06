Best tight end streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night and fantasy football is finally back. There will be a lot of moving pieces this season planning around injuries and bye weeks. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight-end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Albert Okwuegbunam is now the main guy in Colorado and will be catching passes from Russell Wilson. Both of those facts should only boost his numbers and potential in this 2022 season. He will face the Seahawk's defense that allowed the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends in the 2021 season and should be in for a good start to his year.

Coming back from injury and missing the entire 2021 season, many expect the third-year tight end to have a strong comeback year. He will face the Packers defense, which allowed just under 11 fantasy points per game to tight ends last season. Expect Kirk Cousins to feed his tight end on Sunday to get him going again in this offense.

Cameron Brate is coming off a rather insignificant 2021 playing behind Rob Gronkowski, but he has potential as the leading guy in 2021. He will share targets with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage, but facing a Dallas defense in Week 1 that allowed just over 10 fantasy points per game last season to tight ends could make him a sneaky start.