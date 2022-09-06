Best D/ST streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season will kick off Thursday night. That game brings the official return of fantasy football. The fluid nature of fantasy means teams in every league will stream players this week and defenses in particular. Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Commanders D/ST vs. Jaguars

At present, less than half of ESPN leagues have the Washington Commanders D/ST rostered. The lack of enthusiasm comes with some merit, as Chase Young will miss at least the first four games of the season on the PUP list and Jack Del Rio remains in charge of the unit. Still, a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team entering its first game under the new coaching staff, offers plenty of upside.

Bengals D/ST vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals defense looks mostly the same as it did last season, which helps explain why most fantasy leagues don’t have it rostered. Still, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and newly minted starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky could provide some nice returns in Week 1.

Panthers D/ST vs. Browns

Putting the Baker Mayfield drama aside, the Carolina Panthers’ Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns will likely tilt on the basis of how their defense takes advantage of Jacoby Brissett. The Browns still have weapons on offense, running back Nick Chubb in particular. But with a questionable starter under center, Cleveland’s super-charged defensive front could wreak some havoc.