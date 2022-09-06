Hot Seat Week 1: Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, USF’s Jeff Scott on the clock after bad losses

We’re done with Week 1 of the 2022 college football season and while some programs are off to flying starts, others will be considering whether they are heading in the right direction. Here’s a look at which coaches are under the microscope after underwhelming showings in Week 1.

Scott Satterfield, Louisville

The Cardinals entered a crucial season for Satterfield, who has failed to build on a promising 2019 campaign. They proceeded to get smoked by a Syracuse team they beat 41-3 last year. Satterfield now has to prepare his team for another road test at UCF, who won 56-10 in Week 1. This season could get really ugly really quickly for Louisville, and that would likely mean the end of the line for Satterfield.

Karl Dorrell, Colorado

The Buffaloes held their own against TCU for one half before getting demolished 38-13. They gave up 21 of those points in the fourth quarter. Dorrell had to inherit this program in the midst of the pandemic and should get some time, but this was a disappointing result in a home game. If Dorrell doesn’t show some improvement over the course of the year, Colorado could opt for a change.

Jeff Scott, South Florida

I don’t know that anyone expected the Bulls to beat No. 25 BYU in Week 1. But giving up 28 points in the opening quarter of what is a massive season for USF and Scott is not a good sign at all. Even though the barometer is significantly lower relative for Scott to be considered trending in the right direction, this looks like another disaster year in the making.

Honorable mentions