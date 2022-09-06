Hot Seat Week 1: Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, USF’s Jeff Scott on the clock after bad losses

We’re done with Week 1 of the 2022 college football season and while some programs are off to flying starts, others will be considering whether they are heading in the right direction. Here’s a look at which coaches are under the microscope after underwhelming showings in Week 1.
Scott Satterfield, Louisville
The Cardinals entered a crucial season for Satterfield, who has failed to build on a promising 2019 campaign. They proceeded to get smoked by a Syracuse team they beat 41-3 last year. Satterfield now has to prepare his team for another road test at UCF, who won 56-10 in Week 1. This season could get really ugly really quickly for Louisville, and that would likely mean the end of the line for Satterfield.
Karl Dorrell, Colorado
The Buffaloes held their own against TCU for one half before getting demolished 38-13. They gave up 21 of those points in the fourth quarter. Dorrell had to inherit this program in the midst of the pandemic and should get some time, but this was a disappointing result in a home game. If Dorrell doesn’t show some improvement over the course of the year, Colorado could opt for a change.
Jeff Scott, South Florida
I don’t know that anyone expected the Bulls to beat No. 25 BYU in Week 1. But giving up 28 points in the opening quarter of what is a massive season for USF and Scott is not a good sign at all. Even though the barometer is significantly lower relative for Scott to be considered trending in the right direction, this looks like another disaster year in the making.
Honorable mentions
- Don’t think we’ve forgotten about Scott Frost. Nebraska was shaky for the first half against North Dakota before getting what ended up being a comfortable win. The Cornhuskers should get past Georgia Southern next week, setting up a huge contest against Oklahoma which will determine if Frost can truly turn this thing around.
- Will Healy is the other holdover from Week 0, and it’s looking like he’s going to have to rebuild his reputation as a rising coach. The question is whether he’ll get to do that at Charlotte. The 49ers lost by 17 to FCS opponent William & Mary and look out of sorts. The program is making another conference jump soon, and it could be time to enter that era with a new leader.
- Geoff Collins was able to survive another poor season at Georgia Tech last year, but Monday’s debacle against Clemson might be the beginning of the end for his tenure there. The Yellow Jackets were unable to get anything going offensively, and basically ran out of gas after one half of play. With programs like Syracuse and Florida State looking better, it might be hard for Collins to justify another flat campaign.