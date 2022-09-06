Odds for each fight in Episode 7 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 7 of Season 6 on Tuesday, September 6. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts.

This is one of the best Contender Series cards in the history of the show, with 10 highly-touted prospects that could all end up fighting in the UFC at some point. Tereza Bleda is considered by many to be a future superstar in women’s MMA and if she is as good as billed and can hit the ground running there is a possibility she could eventually fight Valentina Shevchenko in a major PPV fight. The lightweight fight between Narinam Abbasov and Ismael Bonfim features two world-traveled veterans that have combined for 45 professional wins in mixed martial arts.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Renato Bellato: (+125)

Vitor Petrino: (-145)

Trey Waters: (+320)

Gabriel Bonfim: (-390)

Karl Williams: (+175)

Jimmy Lawson: (-205)

Narinam Abbasov: (-110)

Ismael Bonfim: (-110)

Nayara Maia: (+460)

Tereza Bleda: (-610)

