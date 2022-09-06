 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 2 of College Football

Bryce Young leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 1. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Utah State at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the college football season was filled with several great individual performances across the country and we’re already seeing some changes at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds board. We have a familiar face back at the top of the leaderboard with a few conference peers working their way up

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of the weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 2. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the new frontrunner to win the award as he enters Week 2 with +300 odds. Young did his part in helping Alabama crush Utah State in a 55-0 shutout on Saturday, throwing for five touchdowns and also adding an additional 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Young will get a chance to once again show out in front of a national audience this Saturday when Alabama travels to Texas at 12 p.m. ET on Fox

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Stetson Bennett .... Heisman Trophy candidate? That’s right. The national championship winning quarterback for UGA has shot up the board, going from +8000 to +1800 in just one week. Bennett was efficient in the Dawg’s clobbering of Oregon on Saturday, going 25-31 for 368 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown for good measure.

Bennett will get a chance to pad his stats when Georgia hosts Samford this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Anthony Richardson balled out in UF’s 29-26 victory over Utah on Saturday and created an early “Heisman moment” for himself with a jump fake for a touchdown. He compiled 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on the night and his one-yard scamper with 1:25 left in the game put the Gators on top. He went from a dark horse at +4000 last week to having the sixth-highest odds at +2200 heading into Week 2.

Richardson and the Gators will host Kentucky this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stock Down

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The preseason frontrunner Stroud was overtaken by Young on the odds board, dropping down from +220 to +350. He helped lead Ohio State to a 21-10 victory in their heavyweight bout against Notre Dame and was efficient by going 24-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. It was a pretty good night but wasn’t eye-popping from a Heisman point of view.

Stroud will get a chance to pad his stats this Saturday when the Buckeyes host Arkansas State at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Malik Cunningham had a night to forget in Louisville’s 31-7 loss to Syracuse on Saturday and his status as a dark horse candidate might already be cooked. He went 16-22 through the air for 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions and his Heisman Trophy odds dropped from +6000 to +10000.

Cunningham and the Cardinals will get a chance to bounce back when facing traveling down to UCF this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Odds Week 2 CFB

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bryce Young +300
CJ Stroud +350
Caleb Williams +600
Stetson Bennett IV +1800
Will Anderson Jr. +2000
Anthony Richardson +2200
Bijan Robinson +2800
Dillon Gabriel +3000
Jahmyr Gibbs +3000
Quinn Ewers +3500
Tyler Van Dyke +3500
Hendon Hooker +4000
TreVeyon Henderson +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +5000
Haynes King +5000
Braelon Allen +5000
Cade Klubnik +6000
Will Rogers +6000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +6000
Sean Clifford +6000
Spencer Rattler +6000
Will Levis +6000
Devon Achane +7000
JJ McCarthy +7000
KJ Jefferson +7000
Spencer Sanders +7000
Jaxson Dart +7000
Deuce Vaughn +8000
Kendall Milton +8000
Jase McClellan +8000
Sam Hartman +8000
Jordan Addison +8000
Cameron Rising +8000
Travis Dye +9000
Graham Mertz +9000
Tyler Buchner +9000
Jaren Hall +9000
Will Shipley +9000
Kedon Slovis +10000
Aidan O'Connell +10000
Drake Maye +10000
Malik Cunningham +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Tank Bigsby +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Brennan Armstrong +10000
Devin Leary +10000
Cade McNamara +12000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +12000
Phil Jurkovec +12000
Zach Charbonnet +15000
Zach Calzada +15000
Cameron Ward +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Jack Miller III +15000
Zach Evans +15000
JT Daniels +15000
Payton Thorne +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Sean Tucker +18000
Casey Thompson +20000
Conner Weigman +20000
Gerry Bohanon +20000
Jayden Reed +20000
Bo Nix +20000
Emory Jones +20000
Noah Sewell +20000
Tanner McKee +20000
Clayton Tune +20000
Brock Bowers +20000
Jarek Broussard +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Marvin Mims +20000
Kayshon Boutte +20000

