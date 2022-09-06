Heisman Watch for Week 2 of College Football

Week 1 of the college football season was filled with several great individual performances across the country and we’re already seeing some changes at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds board. We have a familiar face back at the top of the leaderboard with a few conference peers working their way up

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of the weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 2. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the new frontrunner to win the award as he enters Week 2 with +300 odds. Young did his part in helping Alabama crush Utah State in a 55-0 shutout on Saturday, throwing for five touchdowns and also adding an additional 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Young will get a chance to once again show out in front of a national audience this Saturday when Alabama travels to Texas at 12 p.m. ET on Fox

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Stetson Bennett .... Heisman Trophy candidate? That’s right. The national championship winning quarterback for UGA has shot up the board, going from +8000 to +1800 in just one week. Bennett was efficient in the Dawg’s clobbering of Oregon on Saturday, going 25-31 for 368 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown for good measure.

Bennett will get a chance to pad his stats when Georgia hosts Samford this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Anthony Richardson balled out in UF’s 29-26 victory over Utah on Saturday and created an early “Heisman moment” for himself with a jump fake for a touchdown. He compiled 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on the night and his one-yard scamper with 1:25 left in the game put the Gators on top. He went from a dark horse at +4000 last week to having the sixth-highest odds at +2200 heading into Week 2.

Richardson and the Gators will host Kentucky this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stock Down

The preseason frontrunner Stroud was overtaken by Young on the odds board, dropping down from +220 to +350. He helped lead Ohio State to a 21-10 victory in their heavyweight bout against Notre Dame and was efficient by going 24-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. It was a pretty good night but wasn’t eye-popping from a Heisman point of view.

Stroud will get a chance to pad his stats this Saturday when the Buckeyes host Arkansas State at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Malik Cunningham had a night to forget in Louisville’s 31-7 loss to Syracuse on Saturday and his status as a dark horse candidate might already be cooked. He went 16-22 through the air for 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions and his Heisman Trophy odds dropped from +6000 to +10000.

Cunningham and the Cardinals will get a chance to bounce back when facing traveling down to UCF this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Odds Week 2 CFB Player Odds Player Odds Bryce Young +300 CJ Stroud +350 Caleb Williams +600 Stetson Bennett IV +1800 Will Anderson Jr. +2000 Anthony Richardson +2200 Bijan Robinson +2800 Dillon Gabriel +3000 Jahmyr Gibbs +3000 Quinn Ewers +3500 Tyler Van Dyke +3500 Hendon Hooker +4000 TreVeyon Henderson +4000 DJ Uiagalelei +4000 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +5000 Haynes King +5000 Braelon Allen +5000 Cade Klubnik +6000 Will Rogers +6000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +6000 Sean Clifford +6000 Spencer Rattler +6000 Will Levis +6000 Devon Achane +7000 JJ McCarthy +7000 KJ Jefferson +7000 Spencer Sanders +7000 Jaxson Dart +7000 Deuce Vaughn +8000 Kendall Milton +8000 Jase McClellan +8000 Sam Hartman +8000 Jordan Addison +8000 Cameron Rising +8000 Travis Dye +9000 Graham Mertz +9000 Tyler Buchner +9000 Jaren Hall +9000 Will Shipley +9000 Kedon Slovis +10000 Aidan O'Connell +10000 Drake Maye +10000 Malik Cunningham +10000 Blake Corum +10000 Jayden Daniels +10000 Jake Haener +10000 Tank Bigsby +10000 Luke Altmyer +10000 Grayson McCall +10000 Mohamed Ibrahim +10000 Brennan Armstrong +10000 Devin Leary +10000 Cade McNamara +12000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +12000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +12000 Phil Jurkovec +12000 Zach Charbonnet +15000 Zach Calzada +15000 Cameron Ward +15000 Blake Shapen +15000 Taulia Tagovailoa +15000 Michael Mayer +15000 Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Adrian Martinez +15000 Drew Pyne +15000 Jack Miller III +15000 Zach Evans +15000 JT Daniels +15000 Payton Thorne +15000 Donovan Edwards +15000 Sean Tucker +18000 Casey Thompson +20000 Conner Weigman +20000 Gerry Bohanon +20000 Jayden Reed +20000 Bo Nix +20000 Emory Jones +20000 Noah Sewell +20000 Tanner McKee +20000 Clayton Tune +20000 Brock Bowers +20000 Jarek Broussard +20000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Marvin Mims +20000 Kayshon Boutte +20000

