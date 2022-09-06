Heisman Watch for Week 2 of College Football

Week 1 of the college football season was filled with several great individual performances across the country and we’re already seeing some changes at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds board. We have a familiar face back at the top of the leaderboard with a few conference peers working their way up
We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of the weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 2. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stock Up
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the new frontrunner to win the award as he enters Week 2 with +300 odds. Young did his part in helping Alabama crush Utah State in a 55-0 shutout on Saturday, throwing for five touchdowns and also adding an additional 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Young will get a chance to once again show out in front of a national audience this Saturday when Alabama travels to Texas at 12 p.m. ET on Fox
Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
Stetson Bennett .... Heisman Trophy candidate? That’s right. The national championship winning quarterback for UGA has shot up the board, going from +8000 to +1800 in just one week. Bennett was efficient in the Dawg’s clobbering of Oregon on Saturday, going 25-31 for 368 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown for good measure.
Bennett will get a chance to pad his stats when Georgia hosts Samford this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Anthony Richardson balled out in UF’s 29-26 victory over Utah on Saturday and created an early “Heisman moment” for himself with a jump fake for a touchdown. He compiled 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on the night and his one-yard scamper with 1:25 left in the game put the Gators on top. He went from a dark horse at +4000 last week to having the sixth-highest odds at +2200 heading into Week 2.
Richardson and the Gators will host Kentucky this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Stock Down
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
The preseason frontrunner Stroud was overtaken by Young on the odds board, dropping down from +220 to +350. He helped lead Ohio State to a 21-10 victory in their heavyweight bout against Notre Dame and was efficient by going 24-34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. It was a pretty good night but wasn’t eye-popping from a Heisman point of view.
Stroud will get a chance to pad his stats this Saturday when the Buckeyes host Arkansas State at noon ET on Big Ten Network.
Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville
Malik Cunningham had a night to forget in Louisville’s 31-7 loss to Syracuse on Saturday and his status as a dark horse candidate might already be cooked. He went 16-22 through the air for 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions and his Heisman Trophy odds dropped from +6000 to +10000.
Cunningham and the Cardinals will get a chance to bounce back when facing traveling down to UCF this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Odds Week 2 CFB
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bryce Young
|+300
|CJ Stroud
|+350
|Caleb Williams
|+600
|Stetson Bennett IV
|+1800
|Will Anderson Jr.
|+2000
|Anthony Richardson
|+2200
|Bijan Robinson
|+2800
|Dillon Gabriel
|+3000
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+3000
|Quinn Ewers
|+3500
|Tyler Van Dyke
|+3500
|Hendon Hooker
|+4000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+4000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+4000
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+5000
|Haynes King
|+5000
|Braelon Allen
|+5000
|Cade Klubnik
|+6000
|Will Rogers
|+6000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+6000
|Sean Clifford
|+6000
|Spencer Rattler
|+6000
|Will Levis
|+6000
|Devon Achane
|+7000
|JJ McCarthy
|+7000
|KJ Jefferson
|+7000
|Spencer Sanders
|+7000
|Jaxson Dart
|+7000
|Deuce Vaughn
|+8000
|Kendall Milton
|+8000
|Jase McClellan
|+8000
|Sam Hartman
|+8000
|Jordan Addison
|+8000
|Cameron Rising
|+8000
|Travis Dye
|+9000
|Graham Mertz
|+9000
|Tyler Buchner
|+9000
|Jaren Hall
|+9000
|Will Shipley
|+9000
|Kedon Slovis
|+10000
|Aidan O'Connell
|+10000
|Drake Maye
|+10000
|Malik Cunningham
|+10000
|Blake Corum
|+10000
|Jayden Daniels
|+10000
|Jake Haener
|+10000
|Tank Bigsby
|+10000
|Luke Altmyer
|+10000
|Grayson McCall
|+10000
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|+10000
|Brennan Armstrong
|+10000
|Devin Leary
|+10000
|Cade McNamara
|+12000
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|+12000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|+12000
|Phil Jurkovec
|+12000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+15000
|Zach Calzada
|+15000
|Cameron Ward
|+15000
|Blake Shapen
|+15000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+15000
|Michael Mayer
|+15000
|Michael Penix Jr.
|+15000
|Adrian Martinez
|+15000
|Drew Pyne
|+15000
|Jack Miller III
|+15000
|Zach Evans
|+15000
|JT Daniels
|+15000
|Payton Thorne
|+15000
|Donovan Edwards
|+15000
|Sean Tucker
|+18000
|Casey Thompson
|+20000
|Conner Weigman
|+20000
|Gerry Bohanon
|+20000
|Jayden Reed
|+20000
|Bo Nix
|+20000
|Emory Jones
|+20000
|Noah Sewell
|+20000
|Tanner McKee
|+20000
|Clayton Tune
|+20000
|Brock Bowers
|+20000
|Jarek Broussard
|+20000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+20000
|Marvin Mims
|+20000
|Kayshon Boutte
|+20000
