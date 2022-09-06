US Open 2022: Women’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Tuesday

The 2022 US Open has entered its second week and we’re our of the numbered rounds! The quarterfinals begin on Tuesday with the final eight women in the singles bracket competing across two days to reach the semifinals. They will all compete on ESPN with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

The women’s bracket has seen several notable upsets, but No. 1 seed Iga Świątek remains alive heading into the quarterfinals. On Wednesday, she will face No. 8 seed Jessican Pegula, who joins No. 12 seed Coco Gauff as the only remaining American women still competing in Flushing Meadows. Gauff will face No. 12 seed Caroline Garcia on Tuesday in the primetime match.

The longshot of the group is Ajla Tomljanovich, who is the only unseeded woman remaining. She faces No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur on Tuesday, in what will be her first match against a seeded opponent in this year’s tournament. Potential seeded opponents in the second, third, and fourth rounds were all upset by unseeded players.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open women’s quarterfinals schedule: Tuesday, September 6

#5 Ons Jabeur (-220) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (+175), 2 p.m. ET

#12 Coco Gauff (-105) vs. #17 Caroline Garcia (-115), 7 p.m. ET