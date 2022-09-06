US Open 2022: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Tuesday

The US Open quarterfinals are here, and the final eight is without some big names after major upsets in the Round of 16. World No. 3 Rafael Nadal and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev were both defeated in the last round, so neither favorite will advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals that begin today.

Australian No. 23 Nick Kyrgios overcame Medvedev for the second time this year, taking away the Russian’s chance to defend his 2021 US Open title. American No. 22 Frances Tiafoe upset Nadal in four sets over three and a half hours on Monday. All eight quarterfinalists were ranked entering into the tournament.

Kyrgios is favored at -425 against Karen Khachanov, and Matteo Berrettini and Casper Rudd have equal odds heading into today’s match, both at -110.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Tuesday, September 6

#5 Casper Ruud (-110) vs. #13 Matteo Berrettini (-110), 12 p.m. ET

#23 Nick Kyrgios (-425) vs. #27 Karen Khachanov (+310), 8:30 p.m. ET