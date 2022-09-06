 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open 2022: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Tuesday

We have everything you need to know for the men’s quarterfinals action at the US Open on Tuesday including schedule, scores and more.

By grace.mcdermott
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men’s Singles fourth round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 4th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The US Open quarterfinals are here, and the final eight is without some big names after major upsets in the Round of 16. World No. 3 Rafael Nadal and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev were both defeated in the last round, so neither favorite will advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals that begin today.

Australian No. 23 Nick Kyrgios overcame Medvedev for the second time this year, taking away the Russian’s chance to defend his 2021 US Open title. American No. 22 Frances Tiafoe upset Nadal in four sets over three and a half hours on Monday. All eight quarterfinalists were ranked entering into the tournament.

Kyrgios is favored at -425 against Karen Khachanov, and Matteo Berrettini and Casper Rudd have equal odds heading into today’s match, both at -110.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Tuesday, September 6

#5 Casper Ruud (-110) vs. #13 Matteo Berrettini (-110), 12 p.m. ET

#23 Nick Kyrgios (-425) vs. #27 Karen Khachanov (+310), 8:30 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation