MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Tuesday, September 6

The MLB will return for a full slate of games on Tuesday, September 6 with all 30 teams scheduled to take the field, and every matchup will be held at night. One of the top matchups to track is the one featuring the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles as the Orioles need wins to get back into contention for an American League Wild Card spot with about a month to go.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, September 6

Orioles moneyline vs. Blue Jays (-105)

We’ll lead off with the game of the night with Baltimore trailing Toronto by 4.5 games for the final AL Wild Card slot, and the Orioles should get a game closer on Tuesday night. Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish’s season-long numbers look bad with a 5.17 ERA, but the rookie has really started to figure things out at the MLB level. Bradish did not allow a single run on just four hits over his last two starts combined in a span of 15 innings. Meanwhile, Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White has a 4.67 ERA and allowed 13 runs over his last two starts in 9.2 innings of work.

Mets -1.5 vs. Pirates (-130)

The New York Mets are coming off a disappointing series when they lost two of three games to the Washington Nationals, and they hold just a one-game lead over the surging Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. They will be in a good position against the Pittsburgh Pirates to pick up a win with a significant edge at the plate. New York is putting up 4.6 runs per game this season, which ranks seventh in the league, while Pittsburgh has struggled plenty with 3.5 runs per game. That ranks 28th.

Brewers-Rockies over 11 runs (-120)

Do not be afraid of the high run total in Tuesday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies. Yesterday’s game reached 10 runs with the Brewers hitting just one home run. There’s a strong chance they can knock out multiple homers in this spot at higher elevation as they rank third in the league in home runs per game. Milwaukee will face Rockies starter Chad Kuhl, who allowed multiple home runs in three of his last four starts.

Aaron Nola over 7.5 strikeouts vs. Marlins (-105)

The Philadelphia Phillies starter has been a fantastic strikeout thrower this season with a 10.0 K/9, which right at his career average (10.1). Nola threw at least seven strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts and will face a Miami Marlins lineup that strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh most in the league.

