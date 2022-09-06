 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Champions League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 1

Here’s where you can watch all the Champions League action in the US. We break down the Matchday 1 slate.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Champions League play for the 2022-23 edition begins with Matchday 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The main attractions on this slate are Paris Saint-Germain taking on Juventus and Inter Milan clashing with Bayern Munich, but there are some other matches which could end up being worthwhile. Sevilla facing Manchester City, Napoli battling Liverpool and Atletico Madrid taking on FC Porto all have strong potential.

If you’re looking for Champions League soccer on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Champions League Matchday 1 schedule

Tuesday, September 6

Dinamo Zagreb v. Chelsea - 12:45 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund v. FC Copenhagen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Benfica v. Maccabi Haifa - 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla v. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET

RB Salzburg v. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic v. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig v. Shakhtar Donetsk - 3 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain v. Juventus - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 7

Ajax v. Rangers - 12:45 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Sporting CP - 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan v. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona v. Viktoria Plzen - 3 p.m. ET

Napoli v. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid v. FC Porto - 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham v. Marseille - 3 p.m ET

Club Brugge v. Bayer Leverkusen - 3 p.m. ET

