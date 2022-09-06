Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus kick off Champions League group stage play against one another Tuesday, with both clubs looking to make deep runs in this tournament after years of failure.

This could be PSG’s last attempt at the Champions League with Lionel Messi, while Juventus are dealing with some injury concerns heading into Tuesday’s clash. You can catch PSG vs. Juventus, along with the rest of the Champions League matches, on Paramount+. Here’s what you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Juventus

Date: Tuesday, September 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -340

Draw: +500

Juventus: +850

Moneyline pick: PSG -340

Juventus could spring a surprise with Dusan Vlahovic scoring goals the way he is, but the Serie A club is missing a lot of firepower as Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba are dealing with injuries. On the flip side, PSG come into this match firing on all cylinders with a pair of 3-0 wins during the week. Neymar has been the big story at the French club with seven goals in six matches. With Kylian Mbappe and Messi playing at the top of their game as well, it’s hard to see PSG losing this contest. Take the French side to get the job done on Matchday 1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.