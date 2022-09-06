WNBA playoff schedule: Matchups, how to watch, start times for Tuesday, September 6

We have a Tuesday night doubleheader in the WNBA semifinals. The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces are playing to secure a trip to the 2022 WNBA Finals while the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun are fighting for a Game 5. The Sun will host the Sky with tip-off at 8:00 p.m. DeWanna Bonner led all players in points with 18 points on Saturday but it was not enough as the Sky took home the victory 76-72.

The Aces took home the win in the thrilling overtime victory against the Seattle Storm. Seattle legend, Sue Bird, hit a go-ahead three with just over a second left. But it was Jackie Young who got the buzzer-beater basket to send the game into overtime where the Aces took over and won the game 110-98. A’ja Wilson had 34 points and 11 rebounds in the Ace's victory. The Storm are the favorite for the Game 5 matchup on Tuesday at DraftKings Sportbook.

WNBA playoff schedule: Tuesday, September 6

Sky vs. Sun (Game 4, Sky lead series 2-1)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Sun -1

Aces vs. Storm (Game 4, Aces lead series 2-1)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Storm -1