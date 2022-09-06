Sky vs. Sun: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 4

The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky take on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the best-of-five series. The Sky lead the series 2-1 heading into this match-up. Candace Parker led the team in both points (16 points) and rebounds (11 rebounds). Even though the Sky had a lousy 37.1% field goal percentage and 24% from behind the arc on Sunday they still managed to get the victory on Tuesday.

The game will start at 8:00 p.m ET on Tuesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The home team Sun are favored in Tuesday's matchup with the over/under set at 161. Including the four regular season games, these teams have now faced off seven times. The Sky have won six of the seven times with the Sun's only victory coming in the first round of this matchup of these semi-finals. The two teams have scored over 161 points in five of the seven previous matchups.

How to watch Sky vs. Sun

Date: September 6, 2022

Tip time: 8:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Sun -1

Total: Over/under 161

Moneyline odds: Sky -110, Sun -110

Best bet: Over 161

