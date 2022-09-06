Aces vs. Storm: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 4

The Aces and Storm had a Sunday overtime thriller with Las Vegas coming out with the victory. Sue Bird hit a go-ahead three-pointer to put the Storm in the lead with just over a second to go. Jackie Young made the buzzer-beater layup to send the game into overtime where the Aces took over and won the game, 110-98. A’ja Wilson led both teams in points with 34 points and Chelsea Gray who has been on fire this postseason was not far behind with 29 points.

The game is set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Storm are the favorites heading into Tuesday night and the point total is currently set at 167.5. Heading into an elimination game this could be Sue Bird’s last game, can Seattle take advantage of the home court and force a game five?

How to watch Aces vs. Storm

Date: September 6, 2022

Tip time: 10:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Storm -1

Total: Over/under 167.5

Moneyline odds: Aces -110, Storm -110

Best bet: Storm -1

