Who was the last American woman not named Serena Williams to win the US Open?

The 2022 US Open is into its second week and two American women head into the quarterfinals with a chance to take home the trophy. No. 12 seed Coco Gauff will face No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia on Tuesday and No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula will face No. 1 seed Iga Świątek on Wednesday.

The last time two American women made the quarterfinals of the US Open was in 2020. No. 3 seed Serena Williams and No. 28 seed Jennifer Brady both advanced to the semifinals that year before being eliminated. The last time an American woman reached the finals was in 2019 when the then eight-seeded Williams lost to No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu.

The last American woman to win the US Open was Sloane Stephens in 2017. She received a protected ranking that year and was part of an all-American semifinals. Stephens beat Venus Williams in the semifinals and then beat Madison Keys in the finals. Prior to Stephens’ win, Serena won the tournament in 2014, 2013, 2012, 2008, and 2002. Venus won in 2001 and 2000, Serena won in 1999, and Lindsay Davenport won in 1998.