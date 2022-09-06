Pick on the Moneyline for the Blue Jays-Orioles game on September 6

The Toronto Blue Jays took a pair of games from the Baltimore Orioles on the road on Labor Day and will look to start the series three-for-three on Tuesday against a starting pitcher they’ve had success hitting against.

Toronto Blue Jays (-115, 8.5) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles give Kyle Bradish the start, who enters having thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings across his last two starts, but in three starts against the Blue Jays has allowed 11 runs across 14 innings and at least three runs in all three of his starts against Toronto.

Overall for the season, Bradish has a 5.17 ERA with 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed, which climbs 2.2 home runs per nine innings allowed at home with a 6.29 ERA in Baltimore.

The Blue Jays offense enters Tuesday have scored at least four runs in eight straight games and are second in the American League in runs scored since the All Star Break.

Behind Bradish, the Orioles rank fifth in bullpen ERA since the All Star Break, but the Blue Jays have been better in this span, with a 2.65 bullpen ERA since the All Star Break, which ranks second in the league.

With the Blue Jays offense in good form and having had success against Bradish all season, the bats will lead the way to their third win in two days.

The Play: Blue Jays -115

