US Open title odds for remaining 8 women in the singles bracket heading into the quarterfinals

The 2022 US Open is headed into the quarterfinals and the women’s bracket features only three of the top ten seeds still competing. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek, No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur and No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula top the rankings of players left in the singles bracket in Flushing Meadows.

Świątek and Pegula are set to face off, guaranteeing no more than two top ten seeds in the semifinals. Świątek heads into the matchup with the best odds to win the tournament of the remaining eight players at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +200 and is followed by No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia at +400.

Only one unseeded player advanced to the quarterfinals this year. Ajla Tomljanovic is +1400 to win the tournament and will be facing her first seeded opponent when she meets Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of odds for the final eight women at the US Open.

#1 Iga Świątek: +200

#17 Carolina Garcia: +400

#12 Coco Gauff: +500

#5 Ons Jabeur: +700

#6 Aryna Sabalenka: +800

#8 Jessica Pegula: +900

#22 Karolína Plíšková: +900

Ajla Tomljanovic: +1000

