US Open title odds for remaining 8omen in the singles bracket heading into the quarterfinals

The 2022 US Open is headed into the quarterfinals and the men’s bracket has seen a ton of upsets. The fourth round was the most notable in Flushing Meadows as No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal were both upset in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 5 seed Casper Ruud is the highest seed heading into the quarterfinals but he is not close to being the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios, who upset Medvedev in the round of 16, is the favorite at +150. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz follows him at +200 and No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner is next at +550. Ruud follows at +1200, which equals the odds of No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

The lone American remaining is No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe, who has +1400 odds to win it all. He will face No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of odds for the final eight men at the US Open.

