 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open title odds for remaining 8omen in the singles bracket heading into the quarterfinals

We break down the odds in the men’s US Open bracket heading into the quarterfinals.

By David Fucillo
Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the fourth round of the men’s singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open is headed into the quarterfinals and the men’s bracket has seen a ton of upsets. The fourth round was the most notable in Flushing Meadows as No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal were both upset in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 5 seed Casper Ruud is the highest seed heading into the quarterfinals but he is not close to being the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios, who upset Medvedev in the round of 16, is the favorite at +150. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz follows him at +200 and No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner is next at +550. Ruud follows at +1200, which equals the odds of No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

The lone American remaining is No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe, who has +1400 odds to win it all. He will face No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of odds for the final eight men at the US Open.

#23 Nick Kyrgios: +
#3 Carlos Alcaraz: +
#11 Jannik Sinner: +
#5 Casper Ruud: +
#13 Matteo Berrettini: +
#22 Frances Tiafoe: +
#9 Andrey Rublev: +
#27 Karen Khachanov: +

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation