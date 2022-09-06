 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

#12 seed Coco Gauff is set to face #17 seed Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

By grace.mcdermott
Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her match against Shuai Zhang of China in the Women’s Singles fourth round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 4th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

American No. 12 Coco Gauff has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals in women’s singles and will face No. 17 Caroline Garcia on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

The 18-year-old Gauff has bested Garcia twice in their head-to-head matchups, most recently at the Qatar Open in February. This match marks the furthest that both Gauff and Garcia have ever reached in a US Open. Gauff reached the French Open final earlier this year, but both women have yet to win a Grand Slam tournament

Garcia is very slightly favored coming into the match at -115, with Gauff at -105. The two are neck-and-neck in odds to win the US Open behind favorite Iga Swiatek, with Garcia at +400 and Gauff at +500, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, September 8. Garcia will also play tomorrow in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

