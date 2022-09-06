How to watch Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

American No. 12 Coco Gauff has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals in women’s singles and will face No. 17 Caroline Garcia on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

The 18-year-old Gauff has bested Garcia twice in their head-to-head matchups, most recently at the Qatar Open in February. This match marks the furthest that both Gauff and Garcia have ever reached in a US Open. Gauff reached the French Open final earlier this year, but both women have yet to win a Grand Slam tournament

Garcia is very slightly favored coming into the match at -115, with Gauff at -105. The two are neck-and-neck in odds to win the US Open behind favorite Iga Swiatek, with Garcia at +400 and Gauff at +500, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, September 8. Garcia will also play tomorrow in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.