How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

Ons Jabeur is set to face Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns the ball with a flying forehand against Veronika Kudermetova during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

No. 5 Ons Jabeur will face unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The unranked Tomljanovic defeated Serena Williams in the legend’s final career match during the third round of the women’s singles tournament to reach this round. The match will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Jabeur and Tomljanovic first played each other a decade ago in Casablanca in 2012, and most recently faced off this year in Rome. Jabeur has prevailed as the winner both times the two have met on the court.

The No. 5 seed is favored on DraftKings Sportsbook at -220 to win the match, and comes in as the fourth-best choice to win the US Open at +700. Jabeur reached the finals at Wimbledon earlier this year, and Tomljanovic reached the quarterfinals at the same tournament.

This quarterfinal match marks the furthest round that either player has reached in their US Open histories.

