How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

No. 5 Ons Jabeur will face unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The unranked Tomljanovic defeated Serena Williams in the legend’s final career match during the third round of the women’s singles tournament to reach this round. The match will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Jabeur and Tomljanovic first played each other a decade ago in Casablanca in 2012, and most recently faced off this year in Rome. Jabeur has prevailed as the winner both times the two have met on the court.

The No. 5 seed is favored on DraftKings Sportsbook at -220 to win the match, and comes in as the fourth-best choice to win the US Open at +700. Jabeur reached the finals at Wimbledon earlier this year, and Tomljanovic reached the quarterfinals at the same tournament.

This quarterfinal match marks the furthest round that either player has reached in their US Open histories.