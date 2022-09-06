How to watch USWNT’s friendly vs. Nigeria on TV and livestream

The United States Women’s National Team will take on the Nigeria Women’s National Team this evening in a friendly match at Audi Field in Washington DC. It’s the second straight match between the two sides, with the last friendly ending in a 4-0 win for the Americans on September 3.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, with a broadcast available on ESPN2 and a streaming option on WatchESPN.

The USWNT are the heavy favorites priced at -20000 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, leaving Nigeria as the clear cut underdogs at +2800. The United States boasts the No. 1 ranked team in the world according to the FIFA Women’s Rankings, while Nigeria comes in at No. 46.

United States vs. Nigeria

Date: Tuesday, September 6

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

This will be the second of two straight matches against Nigeria for the American women, with the first one resulting in a comfortable 4-0 win last weekend. Sophia Smith bagged a brace, with the opening goal in the 15th minute followed by another one in first half stoppage time. Lindsey Horan added one in the 25th minute, while Alex Morgan converted a penalty early on in the second half to complete the 4-0 rout over the Super Falcons.

These sides have met seven times so far across all competitions, but this will be just the third meeting as a friendly. The Americans are a perfect 7-0-0 against the Nigerians over the years, with the last meeting prior to the 4-0 win in Kansas City came in June of 2021, when the USWNT defeated the Super Falcons 2-0 in Austin, Texas. Christen Press and Lynn Williams each bagged a goal to help secure the win.

This will wrap up the September slate for the United States, as their next match won’t come until October 7 when they take on England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.