How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open men’s quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday, September 6, and open with No. 5 Casper Ruud facing No. 13 Matteo Berrettini. The match will air at noon ET on ESPN from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This marks the sixth professional match between the two men and their second US Open matchup. Berrettini won in straight sets in the third round of the 2020 US Open. Most recently, Ruud defeated Berrettini in the finals of the Swiss Open in July.

This match will be Berrettini’s first against a seeded opponent in the tournament. He was in the same bracket as No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the latter was stunned in the first round. Ruud has faced one seeded opponent thus far, beating No. 29 seed Tommy Paul in the third round.

This marks Ruud’s first appearance past the third round of the US Open. His career-best Grand Slam performance was the French Open finals earlier this year. Berrettini reached the semifinals of the 2019 US Open and the quarterfinals last year. Earlier this year, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Berrettini is a slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -120 while Ruud is +100.