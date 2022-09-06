How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6-7, and the first day wraps with the current tournament favorite in action. Fresh off an upset of No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev, No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios will face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium with an 8:30 p.m. ET start time. It will air on ESPN and be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This marks the third professional match between the two men, with the first two also taking place on an outdoor hard court. Khachanov beat Kyrgios in straight sets in the second round of the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. A year later, Kyrgios won in five sets in the third round of the Australian Open.

This will be Kyrgios’ second straight match against a seeded opponent, coming off his fourth round win over Medvedev. With the win, Kyrgios has vaulted into favored status to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +150 odds. Khachanov upset No. 12 seed Pablo Carreño Busta in five sets in the fourth round and has +2500 odds to win the tournament.

This is the first time Kyrgios has advanced past the third round of the US Open, but he’s coming off a finals appearance at Wimbledon this past July. Khachanov is also past the third round of the US Open for the first time. His best Grand Slam performances are quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2021 and the French Open in 2019.

Kyrgios is a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -450 while Khachanov is +330.