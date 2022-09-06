NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, September 11 and is the second of three races in the Round of 16. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the race for the 22nd year in a row. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 10. The race will run at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and air on USA.

Kyle Larson is the reigning winner as he took the checkered flag in 3:03:49 a year ago. Joey Logano won in 2020, and Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2019. This is the earliest that this race will be held in the race schedule as it typically fell in mid to late October. Erik Jones won the first leg of the round of 16, taking the victory at the Cook Out Southern 500 last weekend.

Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 Opening Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Denny Hamlin +550 +160 -145 Kyle Busch +600 +170 -130 Martin Truex Jr. +700 +180 -115 Chase Elliott +750 +200 -110 Kyle Larson +800 +210 +100 Christopher Bell +1000 +275 +125 Tyler Reddick +1200 +330 +150 Ross Chastain +1200 +330 +150 Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200 Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +200 William Byron +2000 +550 +275 Joey Logano +2000 +550 +275 Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +275 Ty Gibbs +3500 +1000 +425 Daniel Suarez +3500 +1000 +425 Alex Bowman +3500 +1000 +425 Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +650 Austin Dillon +5000 +1500 +650 Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +650 Chase Briscoe +5000 +1500 +650 Brad Keselowski +10000 +3000 +1200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +6000 +3000 Michael McDowell +25000 +6000 +3000 Aric Almirola +25000 +6000 +3000 Chris Buescher +25000 +6000 +3000 Ty Dillon +50000 +13000 +6000 Noah Gragson +50000 +13000 +6000 Harrison Burton +50000 +13000 +6000 Justin Haley +50000 +13000 +6000 Cole Custer +50000 +13000 +6000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +13000 Landon Cassill +100000 +20000 +13000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +13000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +20000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +13000

