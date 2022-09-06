 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
Erik Jones, driver of the #43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory ane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, September 11 and is the second of three races in the Round of 16. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the race for the 22nd year in a row. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 10. The race will run at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and air on USA.

Kyle Larson is the reigning winner as he took the checkered flag in 3:03:49 a year ago. Joey Logano won in 2020, and Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2019. This is the earliest that this race will be held in the race schedule as it typically fell in mid to late October. Erik Jones won the first leg of the round of 16, taking the victory at the Cook Out Southern 500 last weekend.

Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5

Denny Hamlin +550 +160 -145
Kyle Busch +600 +170 -130
Martin Truex Jr. +700 +180 -115
Chase Elliott +750 +200 -110
Kyle Larson +800 +210 +100
Christopher Bell +1000 +275 +125
Tyler Reddick +1200 +330 +150
Ross Chastain +1200 +330 +150
Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +200
William Byron +2000 +550 +275
Joey Logano +2000 +550 +275
Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +275
Ty Gibbs +3500 +1000 +425
Daniel Suarez +3500 +1000 +425
Alex Bowman +3500 +1000 +425
Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +650
Austin Dillon +5000 +1500 +650
Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +650
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1500 +650
Brad Keselowski +10000 +3000 +1200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +6000 +3000
Michael McDowell +25000 +6000 +3000
Aric Almirola +25000 +6000 +3000
Chris Buescher +25000 +6000 +3000
Ty Dillon +50000 +13000 +6000
Noah Gragson +50000 +13000 +6000
Harrison Burton +50000 +13000 +6000
Justin Haley +50000 +13000 +6000
Cole Custer +50000 +13000 +6000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +13000
Landon Cassill +100000 +20000 +13000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +13000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +20000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +13000

