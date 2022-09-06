NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, September 11 and is the second of three races in the Round of 16. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the race for the 22nd year in a row. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 10. The race will run at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and air on USA.
Kyle Larson is the reigning winner as he took the checkered flag in 3:03:49 a year ago. Joey Logano won in 2020, and Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2019. This is the earliest that this race will be held in the race schedule as it typically fell in mid to late October. Erik Jones won the first leg of the round of 16, taking the victory at the Cook Out Southern 500 last weekend.
Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.
2022 Hollywood Casino 400 Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Denny Hamlin
|+550
|+160
|-145
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|+170
|-130
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+700
|+180
|-115
|Chase Elliott
|+750
|+200
|-110
|Kyle Larson
|+800
|+210
|+100
|Christopher Bell
|+1000
|+275
|+125
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|William Byron
|+2000
|+550
|+275
|Joey Logano
|+2000
|+550
|+275
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|+550
|+275
|Ty Gibbs
|+3500
|+1000
|+425
|Daniel Suarez
|+3500
|+1000
|+425
|Alex Bowman
|+3500
|+1000
|+425
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|+1500
|+650
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|+1500
|+650
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1500
|+650
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+1500
|+650
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Chris Buescher
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Cole Custer
|+50000
|+13000
|+6000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+20000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.