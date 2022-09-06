Stefon Diggs listed as limited on Tuesday ahead of Rams matchup

The Buffalo Bills released their injury report for Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The only blemish on the report was Stefon Diggs being listed as limited, but thankfully it was considered “Vet Rest” on the report. Diggs likely went through some individual work, but was given the day off otherwise.

This could be a weekly thing they’ll end up doing for Diggs this season, as a lot of top veteran players will get some time off during the week. It appeared to happen more often last season, which coincided the season being expanded to 17 games.

There is no worry for Diggs, but he will get a tough matchup with the Rams defense. The good news is that Josh Allen and company are up to the task and there is no reason to ever sit Diggs in fantasy football unless he;s injured.