US Open results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the men’s singles bracket

The 2022 US Open is fast moving toward the championship round with the men’s quarterfinals taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6-7. The quarterfinals are airing on ESPN and WatchESPN.

The men’s draw saw two huge upsets in the quarterfinals. Nick Kyrgios knocked off the top seed, Daniil Medvedev and American Frances Tiafoe knocked off second-seeded Rafael Nadal. Tiafoe is the first American male to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since John Isner did it in 2018.

All four quarterfinal matches feature seeded opponents. Kyrgios entered the round as the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +150 odds. No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov has the longest odds at +2500.

With the quarterfinals underway, we’ll be tracking results for each match as the final four men reach the quarterfinals at US Open.

Men’s Singles Draw

Quarterfinals results

#27 Karen Khachanov vs. #23 Nick Kyrgios

#5 Casper Ruud (6-1, 6-4, 7-6) defeated #13 Matteo Berrettini

#9 Andrey Rublev vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #11 Jannik Sinner

Semifinals matchups

#5 Casper Ruud vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD