US Open results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the women’s singles bracket

The 2022 US Open is into its second week and the quarterfinals are underway. The final eight players are hitting the court and top-seeded Iga Świątek remains the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +200 odds.

The quarterfinals will feature a pair of Americans, with each playing on a different day. No. 12 seed Coco Gauff will face No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia on Tuesday night and No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula will face Świątek on Wednesday night. The last American women to reach the semifinals of the US Open were Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady in 2020. The last American to win the tournament was Sloane Stephens in 2017.

The four quarterfinal matches are airing on ESPN and a live stream is available at WatchESPN. With quarterfinals underway, we’ll be tracking results for each match as the final four women reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows.

Women’s Singles Draw

Quarterfinals results

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #8 Jessica Pegula

#6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #22 Karolína Plíšková

#12 Coco Gauff vs. #17 Caroline Garcia

#5 Ons Jabeur (6-4, 7-6) defeated vs. Ajla Tomljanovich

Semifinals matchups

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD