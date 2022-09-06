Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman to return vs. Vanderbilt this weekend.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will reportedly start for the Demon Deacons this Saturday as they face the Vanderbilt Commodores. After being sidelined on August 10 with a blood clot caused by Paget-Schroetter syndrome and undergoing surgery, he’s been cleared by team doctors to return to the field.

The medical condition was not revealed until the announcement of Hartman’s return on Tuesday.

Sources: Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to competition by the school’s medical experts. He’s expected to start on Saturday at Vanderbilt. He was sidelined Aug 10 with a non-football related medical condition. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 6, 2022

The redshirt senior had a breakout season in 2021, passing for over 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns, and leading the team to an 11-3 season with a bowl win and an ACC Championship appearance. His potential absence was a major point of concern for Wake Forest football heading into this fall.

While Hartman was on blood thinners for the month after his surgery, he has been fully cleared and will no longer be taking that medication, his surgeon told ESPN.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Demon Deacons opened as a -6 favorite on Sunday, they’re up to a -13.5 choice likely thanks to the return of their Heisman candidate at quarterback. Hartman missed the Demon Deacons’ opener against the Virginia Military Institute this past weekend, though they still won 44-10.

