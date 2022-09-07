Defense rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The first week of the NFL season is upon us. All your hard work doing research in the offseason and completing mock drafts has come to this. As your drafts wind down, you likely drafted a team’s D/ST late in your draft. Whether you drafted the best available or a dominant defense/special teams unit, this is the most streamed position in all fantasy football. Here are some streaming options for D/ST in Week 1 of fantasy football leagues.

Streaming options

I’m shocked at the disrespect the Eagles D/ST received in draft rankings. From solid offseason moves to drafting two dominant collegiate defenders, Philly seems primed to take a step forward on defense and go all-in this year for a Super Bowl berth. Even with the Lions showing off on Hard Knocks, Detroit isn’t all of a sudden going to be blowing up scoreboards. They still have a ways to go, and the Eagles D/ST is going to make it tough Week 1.

Despite a good defensive front, the Ravens' D/ST was ranked outside the top-12 in fantasy football drafts. This could be due to their presence in a tough AFC North or some holes in the secondary. Regardless, they have a beautiful matchup to kick off the season against the Jets. Quarterback Zach Wilson is questionable, but whether it is him or backup Joe Flacco, the Baltimore D/ST is a worthy streamer if you need one early.

D/ST rankings for Week 1