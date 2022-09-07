Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings

Week 1 is here! It’s been a long offseason, training camp and preseason, but we’ve made it! Today we’ll take a look at quarterback rankings for Week 1. Matchups are key here, but we do need to do a bit more guesswork, as many defenses have changed both personnel and scheme. But, we’ll do our best and rank like our lives depended on it!

Injury news to monitor

Zach Wilson, Jets — Wilson is the only quarterback who could miss Week 1 due to an injury. His knee is getting closer, but they could hold him out this first week, especially since Joe Flacco has looked good in practices.

Week 1 streamers

Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Texans

Ryan isn’t going to be a consistently high-scoring fantasy play, but he should be usable in good matchups like this one. The Texans should be better this season, but they are still lacking in overall talent defensively and should be targeted until they can prove they’ve turned things around from their third-worst 7.95 yards per pass attempt allowed last season.

Jameis Winston, Saints

Winston was all over the place last season in his seven games before his injury. What he showed was some great upside, with two games with four or more touchdown passes. He now gets a much better set of receivers to throw to and is facing one of the worst defenses in the league.

Week 1 quarterback rankings