Running back PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 NFL season! Thursday night brings us the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Buffalo Bills. It should be a good one to kickoff Week 1. Below here are our PPR running back rankings for the first week of the season.

Injury news

JK Dobbins could play Week 1, but nothing is set in stone yet. If he can get in full practices this week, he should play. The Jaguars James Robinson will be active and play. The news on Seattle’s rookie running back Ken Walker is hard to decipher. He is dealing with a hernia injury and his timetable to return is unknown, but he is running and catching passes. TY Montgomery has a chance to play Week 1. We’ll need to keep track of the injury report.

Streaming options

Kenyan Drake, Ravens

The Ravens could be without JK Dobbins in Week 1 against the Jets, who gave up the most rushing touchdowns by a large margin last season. Drake is a relative newcomer to the team, but he’s likely better than Mike Davis and could quickly see significant work if Dobbins can’t play.

Michael Carter, Jets

The Jets still have Carter at RB1 as the team brings Breece Hall on slowly. The Ravens aren’t the best matchup, but this is likely the point in the season where Carter will get his most work and he’s good enough to put up fantasy points through the air and on the ground.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 1