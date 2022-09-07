Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Hey! Real NFL football is so, so close! Sunday, Week 1 is a little like Christmas morning for fantasy and betting types like ourselves, so no need to contain your excitement this week! Below, we have some PPR rankings for wide receivers. It’s a party!

Injury news

Chris Godwin is close to returning, but he could miss or have a snap count in Week 1. Diontae Johnson has a shoulder injury and was unable to practice on Monday. We’ll see if he can get back to practice this week. Allen Lazard has an undisclosed injury which we need to keep an eye on. If he were to miss, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs would likely see a boost. Van Jefferson looks like he’ll be out for the Thursday opener. Michael Gallup is close to returning, but he won’t play this week and could be held out a little longer.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1