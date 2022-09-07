 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 1 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts to a team mate during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 09, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hey! Real NFL football is so, so close! Sunday, Week 1 is a little like Christmas morning for fantasy and betting types like ourselves, so no need to contain your excitement this week! Below, we have some PPR rankings for wide receivers. It’s a party!

Injury news

Chris Godwin is close to returning, but he could miss or have a snap count in Week 1. Diontae Johnson has a shoulder injury and was unable to practice on Monday. We’ll see if he can get back to practice this week. Allen Lazard has an undisclosed injury which we need to keep an eye on. If he were to miss, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs would likely see a boost. Van Jefferson looks like he’ll be out for the Thursday opener. Michael Gallup is close to returning, but he won’t play this week and could be held out a little longer.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1

