Tight end standard rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

The NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday, September 8 as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams. Your fantasy drafts are winding down, and it is time to set your first lineup of the season. Tight end is one of the most streamed positions in fantasy football, and even if you drafted a tight end, there may be one with a better matchup. Here are some tight end injuries to watch this week and some streaming options for Week 1 in standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news

Logan Thomas is coming back from a torn ACL and isn’t listed at 100% for the season opener. We will see how he practices for the Washington Commanders this week but may be sidelined. Robert Tonyan is also rehabbing a torn ACL and is questionable for this week. With a lack of dominant pass catchers in Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers really needs Tonyan to be healthy.

Streaming options

I have been high on Hooper all offseason once he landed in Tennessee. He showed that he could be a solid option in the passing game with the Atlanta Falcons but never found his footing with the Cleveland Browns. We have seen tight ends like Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith excel in this offense, and I think Hooper can be the next. Hooper has more upside as the Titans wait for rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks to adjust to the NFL.

Everett gets the benefit of being on a pass-happy offense. Justin Herbert will sling the ball around as he and the Chargers take on the Raiders in a divisional Week 1 game. While Everett is new in town and the third receiving option as best, he has a great matchup. The Raiders defense gave up the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends a year ago.

