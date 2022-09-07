Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Welcome to the Week 1 tight end PPR rankings! This is the week to go with whoever you drafted as your No. 1 tight end, but we’ll learn soon enough which defenses are worth attacking with our tight ends, which means we can do a bit of streaming.

Injury news

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping Zach Ertz can be ready for their matchup with the Chiefs. He is currently day-to-day with a calf injury. Darren Waller was dealing with a hamstring injury, but returned to practice after he got Drew Rosenhaus as an agent. There is a good chance he’s not as hurt as we thought. Both NFC North tight ends, Irv Smith Jr. and Robert Tonyan have been a little iffy for Week 1, but both are on track to play. The Commanders Logan Thomas doesn’t look like he’ll be back for Week 1, but he’s getting close.

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1