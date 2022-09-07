Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1 fantasy football

Welcome to the Week 1 tight end PPR rankings! This is the week to go with whoever you drafted as your No. 1 tight end, but we’ll learn soon enough which defenses are worth attacking with our tight ends, which means we can do a bit of streaming.
Injury news
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping Zach Ertz can be ready for their matchup with the Chiefs. He is currently day-to-day with a calf injury. Darren Waller was dealing with a hamstring injury, but returned to practice after he got Drew Rosenhaus as an agent. There is a good chance he’s not as hurt as we thought. Both NFC North tight ends, Irv Smith Jr. and Robert Tonyan have been a little iffy for Week 1, but both are on track to play. The Commanders Logan Thomas doesn’t look like he’ll be back for Week 1, but he’s getting close.