Kickers! Are we talking about kickers!? Yes, yes we are Mr. disembodied voice. It is Week 1 and we are most certainly talking about kickers. You can’t lock in any kicker for fantasy, but you can find good opportunities for fantasy points. That’s why I prefer streaming to keeping a single kicker all season long.

Week 1 streamers

Dustin Hopkins, Chargers

The Chargers were in the red zone more than any other team last season and that means more people should have Hopkins rostered this year. The Raiders gave up the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers last season and Hopkins should have no trouble seeing work in this Week 1 game.

Brandon McManus, Broncos

The Broncos finally have a proven quarterback in Russell Wilson to lead them and that should mean more work for McManus this season. This week they’ll be in Seattle, which isn’t as good as kicking in Mile High, but I expect the Broncos to put up points and have a lead, giving McManus good opportunities for a strong game.

Week 1 kicker rankings for fantasy football