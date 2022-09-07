MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Wednesday, September 7

The MLB has a massive slate of action on Wednesday, September 7 with 17 games on the schedule including doubleheaders between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees. One of the biggest games of the night will feature the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Baltimore Orioles as they battle for an American League Wild Card spot.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, September 7

Cubs Moneyline (-145)

The Chicago Cubs will look to win the first two games of their series against the Cincinnati Reds, and they’re in a great position to make that happen on Wednesday night. The Cubs will start Javier Assad, who will make his fourth career MLB appearance and allowed one run over 10 innings this season. Meanwhile, the Reds will roll with Mike Minor, who has a 5.98 ERA through 16 starts this season. Take the Cubs as home favorites.

Rockies +1.5 (-125)

The Colorado Rockies pulled off a come-from-behind victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, and that momentum could carry into Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers need wins as they are three games out of the National League Wild Card race, and they blew a 6-1 lead in the eighth inning. Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Rockies, whose 4.75 ERA is inflated based on pitching at elevation.

Tigers-Angels under 8.5 runs (+100)

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels have two of the worst offenses in the league, and this game should fall short of the total despite the first two matchups of this series combining for more than 8.5 runs. Detroit scores just 3.3 runs per game, which is the lowest in the league, while the Angels score 3.8 runs per game, and they check in at 25th in that category. Neither offense is set up for success in this spot, and this one should fall short of nine runs.

Ken Waldichuk over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Oakland Athletics starter will make his second career start and is coming off an outing where he struck out six Washington Nationals in 4.2 innings in his MLB debut. He was a fantastic strikeout thrower in the minor leagues with an insane 13.0 K/9 through 21 minor league starts in 2022. He will face an Atlanta Braves lineup that strikes out 9.3 times per game, which is the third most in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.