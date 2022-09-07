Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

UEFA Champions League play gets underway this week as Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will face off in their first Group C match on Wednesday. Dubbed this year’s “Group of Death,” every point will count as Inter, Bayern, and Barcelona will all be fighting for the top two spots and an automatic berth into the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich come in as the favorites to win this group stage contest, priced at -120 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Inter Milan sit at +310 while a draw is +300. This match, like the rest of the UCL action, will be available to watch via livestream on Paramount+, and is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Inter Milan v. Bayern Munich

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +310

Draw: +300

Bayern Munich: -120

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +310

Milan has started off their season in Serie A with three wins and two losses, currently sitting in eighth place after a narrow 3-2 loss to rivals AC Milan last weekend. They’ve been going at it for the last couple matches without the services of an injured Romelu Lukaku, who suffered a thigh injury during training before the derby match against AC Milan. He’ll miss out on Inter Milan’s UCL opener as they get set to host Bundesliga side Bayern Munich at San Siro.

Bayern started the season off with a bang, logging three straight wins and outscoring their opponents 15-1 through those first three matches. Since then, they’ve turned in a pair of 1-1 draws against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin — two teams they should have been able to easily beat on paper. Bayern will try to shake off those draws and head to San Siro with three points in their sights.

Given how these teams have fared recently, it could be a tight matchup overall as Bayern will look to rely on their leading scorers Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala, who each have three Bundesliga goals so far this season. However, after seeing Bayern come up short in their last two league games, it’s not far-fetched to say they could ultimately be the underdogs coming in to play in a hostile environment at San Siro. If Inter wants any chance at grabbing a top-two finish, they’ll have to capitalize at home and log some positive results in front of their own home crowd.

I’m backing the home side to get a narrow win, assuming Bayern may stumble on the road as they venture into their first UCL campaign in a long time without the services of Robert Lewandowski. +310 is a great value for a team that could feasibly start off the group stage with a statement win.

