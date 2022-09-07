Week 1 PPR flex rankings for fantasy football

The NFL season is upon us and that means Week 1 rankings! These can help with setting your lineups or DFS or give you fodder to throw things at us. The season kicks off Thursday night when the Rams and Bills duke it out, but these rankings will be updated until Sunday at 1 pm eastern, so bookmark them up!

Injury news to monitor

Allen Lazard has an undisclosed injury which we need to keep an eye on. If he were to miss, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs would likely see a boost. Chris Godwin is close to returning, but he could miss or have a snap count in Week 1. Diontae Johnson has a shoulder injury and was unable to practice on Monday. We’ll see if he can get back to practice this week. James Robinson will play on Sunday. How much is unknown and Travis Etienne will cut into his work, but he could regain a fantasy role at some point. The Cardinals TE Zach Ertz is dealing with a calf injury. He is currently day-to-day. Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker is recovering from a hernia injury. Right now my best guess is that he won’t play, but we should learn ore soon. JK Dobbins managed to not go on the PUP list, but he has yet to be cleared for Week 1. This will be an important one to monitor.

Week 1 PPR flex rankings