NASCAR schedule for Kansas Speedway

NASCAR is in Kansas City, Kansas for this weekend’s events. The Truck Series will start the action on Friday, September 9 with the Kansas Lottery 200. The Xfinity Series will be showcased on Saturday, September 10, as it runs the Kansas Lottery 300. Finally, the Cup Series will run the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11. All of the events will be held at the Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series will practice at 12:05 p.m. ET on Saturday leading to qualifying at 12:50 p.m. ET. The Hollywood Casino 400 will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on USA. Kyle Larson won the 2021 race in 3:03:49. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Kyle Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Erik Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.

The Xfinity Series will have its practice on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both events will air on USA. The Kansas Lottery 300 will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday also on USA. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race in 2:39:48. He enters the week with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. Gibbs is followed by Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+600) and AJ Allmendinger (+800).

The Truck Series will start the action on Friday with practice at 3 p.m. ET on FS2. Qualifying follows at 3:30 p.m. ET also on FS2. The Kansas Lottery 200 will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Brett Moffit has won the lone iteration of this race in 2020. DraftKings Sportsbook has Zane Smith with the best odds at +500. John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Chandler Smith (+600), Ryan Preece (+600) and Corey Heim (+700) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Friday, September 9

3 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

5:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

7:30 p.m. — Kansas Lottery 200, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, September 10

12:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — NBC Sports (stream)

12:50 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — NBC Sports (stream)

3 p.m. — Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

Sunday, September 11

3 p.m. — Hollywood Casino 400, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com