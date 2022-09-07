US Open 2022: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Wednesday

The U.S. Open rolls onward on Wednesday, September 7. The men’s singles quarterfinals continue on Wednesday with two matches. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will take on No. 11 Jannik Sinner while No. 9 Andrey Rublev will face No. 22 Frances Tiafoe. Arthur Ashe Stadium will host the Rublev-Tiafoe match at 1:30 p.m. ET while Alcaraz-Sinner is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winners of these matches will meet in the semifinals on Friday, September 9.

This is Alcaraz’s second U.S. Open and his second appearance in the quarterfinals. He was eliminated at this stage last year, so a win here would see him advance to his career's first Grand Slam semifinals. Sinner has also never advanced to a Grand Slam semifinal in his career. This is his fourth US Open appearance, and this quarterfinal match is already his best result.

Like the other quarterfinal participants, Rublev has never made it to the semifinal stage in a major. He has more experience, though, as this is his eighth U.S. Open. Tiafoe has competed in eight U.S. Opens. This is his first time making the US Open’s quarterfinals, and a win would send him to the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Wednesday, September 7

#3 Carlos Alcaraz (-180) vs. #11 Jannik Sinner (+150), 1:30 p.m. ET

#9 Andrey Rublev (-110) vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe (-110), 8:30 p.m. ET