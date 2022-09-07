US Open 2022: Women’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Wednesday

The 2022 U.S. Open is in its final week. The women’s singles quarterfinals will continue on Wednesday, September 7. At noon ET, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 22 Karolína Plíšková. At 7 p.m. ET, the world's No. 1 women’s tennis player, Iga Świątek, will face No. 8 Jessica Pegula. The winners of these matches will face off in the semifinals on Thursday, September 8.

Sabalenka made the US Open semifinals last year against Leylah Fernandez. Unfortunately, she was upset in three sets and her quest to play in a Grand Slam finals continued. Oliskova has competed in 12 U.S. Opens before this year. She made it to the finals in 2016 and took on Angelique Kerber. Oliskova came up short in three sets.

Świątek has skyrocketed up the rankings after only playing in grand slams the past four years. She has dominated the French Open but hasn’t seen the same success at the US Open. This is her fourth appearance in this major and her first quarterfinals. Pegula is making her 10th US Open appearance, and this is her first quarterfinals. She has yet to make the semifinals in a Grand Slam and will have a tough test in front of her on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open women’s quarterfinals schedule: Wednesday, September 7

#6 Aryna Sabalenka (-140) vs. #22 Karolína Plíšková (+115), 12 p.m. ET

#1 Iga Świątek (-215) vs. #8 Jessica Pegula (+175), 7 p.m. ET