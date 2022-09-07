How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open men’s quarterfinals concludes on Wednesday, after which we’ll have the final four settled. The day will include the last American male in the tournament when No. 22 Frances Tiafoe faces No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The match will air at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the third time these two will face off, with all three occurring on a hard court. Last year, Tiafoe beat Rublev in five sets in the third round of the US Open. This year, Rublev won in two sets in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Tiafoe is coming into this match off a stunning upset of No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, before which he beat No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman. He’s the first American male to reach the US Open quarterfinals since John Isner accomplished the feat in 2018. Rublev comes into the tournament having upset No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round and beating No. 19 Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Tiafoe and Rublev are even in the match odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both are installed at -110 to win. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner.