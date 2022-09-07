How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open wraps the quarterfinals on Wednesday and the final match of the day will feature No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz meeting No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner. The match will air at 8:30 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the match and it will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This will be the fourth time the pair meet. In 2021, Alcaraz won in straight sets in the Paris Masters. This year, Sinner won in the fourth round at Wimbledon and in the finals at the Croatia Open.

Alcaraz is facing his second seeded opponent of the tournament, having beaten No. 15 seed Marin Čilić in the fourth round. This is his second straight quarterfinal appearance at the US Open. Sinner is facing his first seeded opponent of the tournament. It’s his third quarterfinal appearance of the 2022 Grand Slam calendar — Australian Open and Wimbledon — but his first time past the fourth round of the US Open.

Alcaraz is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -185 while Sinner is +145. The winner will face the winner of No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.