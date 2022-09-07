How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolína Plíšková in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open women’s quarterfinals wraps on Wednesday, September 7, and the day opens with No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 22 seed Karolína Plíšková. The match will air at noon ET on ESPN from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This will be the fifth match between the two women, with two coming on hard court and two coming on grass. They met twice in 2018 and twice in 2021. In 2018, Sabalenka won on grass in the Eastbourne International quarterfinals and on a hard court at the Cincinnati Masters. In 2021, Plíšková won on grass in the Wimbledon semifinals and on a hard court in the Canadian Masters semis.

Sabalenka has one seeded win thus far, beating No. 19 Danielle Collins in three sets in the fourth round. A year ago she reached the semifinals, which is a career best performance. Plíšková has two seeded wins, upsetting No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic in the third round and beating No. 26 seed Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round. This is Plíšková’s fourth quarterfinal appearance, to go along with a 2016 finals appearance.

Sabalenka is a slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -135 while Plíšková is +115. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula.