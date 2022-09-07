How to watch Iga Świątek vs. Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open wraps up the women’s quarterfinals on Wednesday and the day concludes with the highest seeded American still playing. No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula will face No. 1 seed Iga Świątek in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the fourth matchup between the two women, with the first two coming on hard court and the third on clay. In 2019, Pegula beat Świątek in the second round of the Citi Open. This year, Świątek won a semifinal match in the Miami Masters and a quarterfinal match at the French Open.

This is Pegula’s second seeded match of the tournament, having beaten No. 21 Petra Kvitova in the fourth round. This marks Pegula’s first time past the third round in the US Open and her third Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance this year. Świątek has faced no seeded opponents to date in the tournament. It’s her first appearance past the fourth round in the US Open, and she is looking to add a second Grand Slam this year, having won the French Open.

Świątek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -220 while Pegula is +170. The winner will face the winner of No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Karolína Plíšková.