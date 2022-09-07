Reignmakers UFC: VIP Experience for UFC 277

DraftKings Reignmakers UFC is the first-ever NFT fantasy game that will allow fans to build Fighter Card NFT lineups of their favorite UFC fighters and use them to compete for prizes, including VIP experiences, free bets, monthly subscriptions to watch the fights, autographed memorabilia and more.

“I was there for the moment,” said Reignmakers UFC VIP experience 277 winner @Nçane1, “and it’s a moment that I’ll never get back in my life. It’s locked into my memory forever, and it was so much fun. It was the best experience that I’ve ever had with DraftKings and being in the community, it’s been wonderful.”

One of DraftKing’s Reignmakers UFC holders, @Nçane1, won the UFC 277 VIP Experience, which features two UFC 277 tickets, travel accommodations, commemorative tickets, a dedicated entrance, official UFC gift, in-venue hospitality, ceremonial weigh-in seats, meet and greet with a UFC athlete and post-fight, in-octagon photo ops.

@Nçane1 was previously a DraftKings user on the sports betting platform and was interested to find out more about DK’s involvement in the NFT space.

He’s been a member of the DraftKings Marketplace for about a year, and what he appreciates most about DK’s collectibles is the emphasis on utility and the incentives to dive into a new sport.

“I like DraftKings because of the way that they’re presenting everything and how many free things that you get – you get free bets, you get this free experience… so this is really bridging the gap between people that aren’t fans and encourages them to explore it. I really wasn’t a big UFC fan, but now I’m a UFC fan. It’s great! I’m going to watch more UFC now.”

Because @Nçane1 wasn’t a fan prior to purchasing UFC collectibles, it was his first fight he ever attended live. While that was a special experience in and of itself, the event wasn’t what @Nçane1 was looking forward to most.

“I’m taking one of the community members from the Discord,” he said. “I hung out with this member in the past, and we’re going to have this experience together now. That’s what I’m most looking forward to, is hanging out with these friends and the community that I’ve made and experiencing these things together.”

And their experience is something @Nçane1 will remember for a long time.

“I can’t say there was a real favorite part other than the start to the finish,” he said. “When we got to our seats, we were really close. And then I got to go into the ring afterward, meeting all the fighters, being up close to them. It was a lot of fun all the way around.”

Among the 12 fighters that @Nçane1 met, there was one interaction that stuck with him.

“Meeting (Alexander) Volkanovski was my favorite,” he said. “I watched him in the last fight, and it was a blast meeting him. He gave me a great big bear hug, and he was so happy to see me. And for him to take that time with me, it was really special. I had fun, and that was very memorable for me.”

While Volkanovski, the current UFC Featherweight Champion, was his favorite fighter to engage with, after watching the closer, the Pena-Nunes fight was his favorite bout.

“It didn’t matter to me who won in that fight because I knew it was going to be a good one, and it was a brawl,” @Nçane1 said. “There was blood all over the place. I got to go into the Octagon after the fight, and I got to lay down right over the DraftKings label with the blood that was fresh. It was just an amazing opportunity.”

Following his experience, it’s safe to say @Nçane1 will continue to purchase Reignmakers UFC Heatwave collectibles.

“I’ve got 20 different fighters right now, and I’m going to expand that out,” he said. “It’s going to be played out over several events, so I’m excited for it … And I’m very excited to see what DraftKings announces next with Reignmakers.”

Later this year, DraftKings will offer Reignmakers UFC holders the opportunity to play the first-ever NFT fantasy game that allows fans to build Fighter Card lineups to compete for prizes. More details around the game will emerge, but what excites him is the mystery.

“I’m waiting to learn more about how they’re going to be used in the future and how I’m going to be able to have fun playing with them. I know the whole idea of it is community interaction and a new way to do sports betting – that’s the excitement of it. And I’m in for the excitement!”

@Nçane1 will also be playing Reignmakers Football, the first-ever NFT fantasy game that allows fans to build NFL lineups with “Officially Licensed” Player Cards to compete for prizes.

It’s a brand new concept, but he’s excited for the future and what DraftKings will be able to offer fans. So, he is extremely encouraging of others to join in.

“I tell them to dive in — it’s a lot of fun,” @Nçane1 said. “It’s been a lot of fun for me. The community is just driven to help everybody, and you’re one of us when you jump in there … And start collecting small and watching over time and everybody gets a chance to win here. That’s what the amazing part is.”

Winning is great, there’s no doubt about that, but what @Nçane1 continued to reiterate was the sense of community and support in the Discord.

“And I think that’s what it’s about, is the friendships that I’ve made, the togetherness of people where we actually do care about each other,” he said. “The community, hands down, is the best thing I’ve ever gotten out of DraftKings.

“The community is the best, and DraftKings recognizes that — they take care of their community.”

