Pick on the Total for the Tigers-Angels game on September 7

The Detroit Tigers are the only MLB team averaging fewer than three runs per game on the road this season and will look to get the bats going in Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Angels.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels (-195, 8.5)

The Tigers will look to starter Drew Hutchison to continue his steady improvement, as he’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts with his ERA 3.60 on the road compared to a 4.40 at home.

Behind Hutchison, the Tigers bullpen ranks ninth in the league in ERA, a big reason the Tigers have play 60 percent of their games under the total this season.

The Angels bullpen is fifth in the league in ERA since the beginning of the month of August with a mark of 2.91 and starter Patrick Sandoval has also been solid in 2022.

Sandoval has given up two earned runs or fewer in six straight games and has surrendered just six home runs in 122 innings across 22 starts this season.

With the Tigers having scored three runs or fewer in seven of their last eight games and overall the pitching outperforming the lineup, Wednesday sets up for another low scoring Tigers game.

The Play: Tigers vs. Angels Under 8.5

