Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

It’s almost time to watch your lineups climb up the leaderboards! But before we can enjoy all the action, make sure to catch up on all the latest Reignmakers Football notes in this newsletter.

The Franchise Score information has always been available in the DraftKings Marketplace Discord, but now it has a new and improved home. The Franchise Score Landing Page allows you to log in on the page and see your score instantly at the top. There is also a leaderboard so that you can see how everyone stacks up.

The Franchise Score is calculated by using the player cards’ rarity tier, set, rookie and boosts. Make sure to check out the Landing Page for the full details on each item in the point value calculation.

Lastly, for the Franchise Score, there are snapshots that qualify users for prizes. The LP provides the full list of when the snapshots will be taken and what all the prizes are.

If you missed qualifying in the current top 10,000 for this snapshot, don’t worry, another one is around the corner. The next snapshot is on 9/13 for the Momentum pack airdrop and the top 25,000 users will qualify. Make sure to bookmark this page to quickly refer back for all the upcoming snapshots.

Did you know that the VeeFriends League is free to join and there are some amazing prizes up for grabs? First place in Week 1 wins a Series 1 Gratitude Gorilla while 2nd-5th place wins Series 2 Innovative Impala, Daring Dragonfly, Truculent T-Rex & You’re Gonna Die Fly.

Don’t forget the league is running for four weeks and the top 1,000 finishers each week qualify for the Week 4 Major contest. So even if you don’t win something in Week 1, it still makes sense to follow along for the entirety of the series.

know fantasy football? join the @veefriends Draftkings league - the added prizes are monstrous ! and the trash talk in the discord is epic https://t.co/9JEgFpm12B — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) September 6, 2022

What’s a GOO? GOOs are Gary Originally Owned NFTs. Due to the transparent nature of the blockchain, anyone will always be able to check to see the provenance of these tokens and know that Gary was their original owner.

Reignmakers Football Watch Parties with Chris Costa

Fresh off a Monday bye due to the holiday, the DraftKings YouTube channel was back in action with Chris Costa cracking packs and engaging with the community. Costa discussed the latest update to the Franchise Score and came to the stream prepared with three RARE packs and one ELITE.

Check out this clip of his reaction after pulling a RARE Davante Adams:

Can't blame @imchriscosta for being excited about this pull pic.twitter.com/x7eWRMkofw — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) September 7, 2022

With this newsletter returning next Wednesday, make sure to join Chris on the DraftKings YouTube channel this Wednesday and Friday. You don’t want to miss any special announcements.

As mentioned last week, the Discord team will also stream pack breaks with other community members. For now, the team will have pack break watch parties with the community on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Fill out this form if you want to guest star on a stream: https://dyno.gg/form/53be0ad5

We are also providing full recaps for every Reignmakers Football live stream in case you are unable to attend. These include pack-by-pack results, unique insight from the hosts and guests and previews for future watch parties.

Check out Matt Meiselman’s Watch Party Recaps from Sept. 1 and Aug. 31 for more.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With the Week 1 games in sight, the team over at Lucky Trader broke down all the important news, found some serious market inefficiencies and analyzed the full slate for Reignmakers Football.

If you missed it, Jason Bales also wrote up this great piece on the top SuperStar steals last week and provided his thoughts on player cards that stood out to him. Check out the snippet on the CORE and RARE tiers then head on over to the article to see the options for ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

The team continued to put together the market reports, and you can find each one here by date: 8/31, 9/1, 9/2.

Featured Star Player Contests

Friendly reminder to join the Week 1 Featured Star Player Contests if you have not already.

You can win the following player cards as prizes:

● TNF: Tom Brady

● Sunday Classic: Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen and Kyler Murray

● SNF: Russell Wilson

● MNF: Austin Ekeler

The links to all the contests for each rarity tier can be found here.

