NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1

It’s finally here! After an exciting offseason of player movement, coaching carousels, temporary retirements and plenty of huge contract extensions, the NFL is back!
The NFL season kicks off Thursday night and Week 1 brings a bevy of bets you can place on DraftKings Sportsbook. Throughout the season, this article will be your guide for all things betting trends in the NFL. We’ll be looking at each team’s recent results straight-up, against the spread and against the totals to help spot trends that can be useful to you as you make your picks for the week. Since this is Week 1, the data highlighted comes from last season. Once there’s a significant enough sample size, we will include just the necessary numbers for the current season.
Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:
- SU: Straight Up
- ATS: Against the Spread
- O/U: Over/Under
- MOV: Margin of Victory
- +/-: Plus/Minus
Buffalo Bills (2021: 12-7 SU/10-7-2 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (2021: 16-5 SU/10-11 ATS)
- LAR was 7-3 SU/5-5 ATS at home in 2021
- BUF was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021
- LAR was 4-6 O/U at home in 2021
- BUF was 6-3 O/U on the road in 2021
- BUF has gone OVER in 5 of its last 7 games
- BUF is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last 5 games vs. LAR
- BUF is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games vs. the NFC
- BUF is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games played in Week 1
- LAR is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games played on a Thursday
- OVER is 9-0 in BUF last 9 games as an underdog
- OVER is 5-0 in LAR last 5 games in September
- UNDER is 20-7 in LAR last 27 home games
New England Patriots (2021: 10-8 SU/10-8 ATS) at Miami Dolphins (2021: 9-8 SU/9-6-2 ATS)
- MIA was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021
- NE was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021
- MIA was 5-4 O/U at home in 2021
- NE was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- NE is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 meetings vs. Miami
- MIA is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games
- MIA is 8-1 SU/7-2 ATS in its last nine games
- Home team is 16-5 ATS in the last 21 MIA vs. NE games
- Underdog is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 MIA vs. NE games
- OVER is 4-0 in NE last 4 games overall
- UNDER is 10-4 in MIA last 14 games in Week 1
New Orleans Saints (2021: 9-8 SU/9-8 ATS) at Atlanta Falcons (2021: 7-10 SU/5-10-2 ATS)
- ATL was 2-6 SU/1-7 ATS at home in 2021
- NO was 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS on the road in 2021
- ATL was 3-5 O/U at home in 2021
- NO was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- NO is 38-14 ATS in its last 52 road games
- ATL is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games in Week 1
- ATL is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 home games
- Road team is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 NO vs. ATL games
- NO is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games vs. ATL
- UNDER is 6-1 in NO last 7 games
- UNDER is 7-2 in ATL last 9 games
San Francisco 49ers (2021: 12-8 SU/12-8 ATS) at Chicago Bears (2021: 6-11 SU/6-11 ATS)
- CHI was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS at home in 2021
- SF was 8-4 SU/9-3 ATS on the road in 2021
- CHI was 2-6 O/U at home in 2021
- SF was 4-7-1 O/U on the road in 2021
- SF is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games
- CHI is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games as an underdog
- CHI is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games as a home underdog
- OVER is 4-2 in CHI last 6 games overall
- UNDER is 7-1 in SF last 8 games overall
- UNDER is 20-7 in CHI last 27 home games
- UNDER is 4-0 in SF last 4 games as a favorite
Pittsburgh Steelers (2021: 9-8-1 SU/8-10 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (2021: 13-8 SU/14-7 ATS)
- CIN was 6-5 SU/6-5 ATS at home in 2021
- PIT was 3-6 SU/4-5 ATS on the road in 2021
- CIN was 6-4-1 O/U at home in 2021
- PIT was 5-4 O/U on the road in 2021
- CIN is 6-2 SU/8-0 ATS in its last 8 games overall
- CIN is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 vs. AFC North
- PIT 11-3 SU in its last 14 games vs. CIN
- UNDER is 5-1 in PIT last 6 vs. AFC North
- UNDER is 5-0 in CIN last 5 games overall
- OVER is 5-1 in PIT last 6 games as a road underdog
Philadelphia Eagles (2021: 9-9 SU/8-9-1 ATS) at Detroit Lions (2021: 3-13-1 SU/11-6 ATS)
- DET was 3-5 SU/5-3 ATS at home in 2021
- PHI was 6-4 SU/5-5 ATS on the road in 2021
- DET was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021
- PHI was 4-6 O/U on the road in 2021
- PHI is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight games as a favorite
- DET is 4-0 ATS in its last four games as a home underdog
- OVER is 8-4 in PHI last 12 games
- UNDER is 10-5 in DET last 15 games
- OVER is 8-0 in the last eight PHI vs. DET games
Baltimore Ravens (2021: 8-9 SU/8-9 ATS) at New York Jets (2021: 4-13 SU/6-11 ATS)
- NYJ was 3-6 SU/4-5 ATS at home in 2021
- BAL was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS on the road in 2021
- NYJ was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021
- BAL was 3-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- BAL is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games in Week 1
- BAL is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games vs NYJ
- NYJ is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as an underdog
- The favorite is 4-0 ATS in the last 4 BAL vs. NYJ games
- The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last 4 BAL vs. NYJ games
- OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 NYJ games
- UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine BAL games
- UNDER is 5-0 in BAL last five games as a favorite
Jacksonville Jaguars (2021: 3-14 SU/5-12 ATS) at Washington Commanders (2021: 7-9-1 SU/7-10 ATS)
- WAS was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS at home in 2021
- JAX was 0-8 SU/2-6 ATS on the road in 2021
- WAS was 2-6 O/U at home in 2021
- JAX was 3-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- JAX is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games as underdog
- JAX is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games overall
- JAX is 0-17 SU in its last 17 games on the road
- WAS is 6-2-1 ATS in its last 9 games overall
- JAX is 0-4 ATS in its last four games vs. WAS
- UNDER is 12-4 in the last 16 JAX games
- UNDER is 9-3 in the last 12 WAS games
- UNDER is 5-0 in the last five WAS home games
Cleveland Browns (2021: 8-9 SU/7-10 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (2021: 5-12 SU/5-12 ATS)
- CAR was 2-6 SU/2-6 ATS at home in 2021
- CLE was 4-4 SU/2-6 ATS on the road in 2021
- CAR was 3-5 O/U at home in 2021
- CLE was 4-4 O/U on the road in 2021
- CLE is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games
- CLE is 0-5 ATS in its last five games as the favorite
- CAR is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as the underdog
- CAR is 2-12 ATS in its last 14 games overall
- CAR is 4-0 ATS in its last four games in September
- The underdog is 4-1 ATS in the last five CLE vs. CAR games
- UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven CLE games
- UNDER is 4-0 in the last four games with CLE as a road favorite
- UNDER is 4-1 in the last five CLE vs. CAR games
Indianapolis Colts (2021: 9-8 SU/10-7 ATS) at Houston Texans (2021: 4-13 SU/8-9 ATS)
- HOU was 2-7 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021
- IND was 5-3 SU/6-2 ATS on the road in 2021
- HOU was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021
- IND was 4-4 O/U on the road in 2021
- IND is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 road games
- IND is 7-1 SU/7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. HOU
- HOU is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC South
- UNDER is 6-0 the last six times IND visited HOU
- UNDER is 5-0 in IND last five games
- OVER is 4-1 in HOU last five games
- OVER is 5-1 in HOU last six games as a home underdog
New York Giants (2021: 4-13 SU/6-11 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (2021: 12-6 SU/10-8 ATS)
- TEN was 7-3 SU/6-4 ATS at home in 2021
- NYG was 1-8 SU/3-6 ATS on the road in 2021
- TEN was 2-8 O/U at home in 2021
- NYG was 5-4 O/U on the road in 2021
- NYG is 0-6 ST/0-6 ATS in its last six games
- NYG is 0-5 ATS in its last five games on the road
- TEN is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. NYG
- TEN is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in Week 1
- UNDER is 9-2 in the last 11 NYG games
- UNDER is 5-1 in the last six TEN games
- UNDER is 4-0 in TEN last four games as a home favorite
Green Bay Packers (2021: 13-6 SU/12-6 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (2021: 8-9 SU/9-8 ATS)
- MIN was 5-3 SU/4-4 ATS at home in 2021
- GB was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021
- MIN was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021
- GB was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- GB is 4-2 SU/ATS in its last six games vs. MIN
- GB is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games vs. NFC North
- GB is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. NFC
- MIN is 20-7-1 ATS in its last 28 games as a home underdog
- OVER is 6-2 in the last eight GB games
- OVER is 7-1 in the last eight MIN games
- OVER is 4-0 in the last four GB vs. MIN games
- OVER is 4-0 in the last four MIN home games
Kansas City Chiefs (2021: 14-6 SU/10-10 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (2021: 11-7 SU/10-8 ATS)
- ARI was 3-5 SU/2-6 ATS at home in 2021
- KC was 5-3 SU/4-4 ATS on the road in 2021
- ARI was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021
- KC was 6-2 O/U on the road in 2021
- KC is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall
- ARI is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog
- ARI is 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
- Home team is 5-1 ATS in the last six KC vs. ARI games
- OVER is 7-0 in KC last seven games in Week 1
- OVER is 4-0 in KC last games as a road favorite
- OVER is 7-1 in KC last eight games overall
- OVER is 4-1 in ARI last five games overall
- OVER is 5-2 in ARI last seven games as a home underdog
Las Vegas Raiders (2021: 10-8 SU/8-10 ATS) at Los Angeles Chargers (2021: 9-8 SU/8-9 ATS)
- LAC was 5-4 SU/4-5 ATS at home in 2021
- LV was 5-4 SU/4-5 ATS on the road in 2021
- LAC was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021
- LV was 3-6 O/U on the road in 2021
- LV is 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. LAC
- LV is 5-1 ATS in its last six games in Week 1
- LAC is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games vs. AFC West
- LAC is 20-41-1 ATC in its last 62 home games
- The underdog is 19-7 ATS in the past 26 LV vs. LAC games
- UNDER is 4-1 in LV last five games
- OVER is 6-0 in LAC last six games
- OVER is 4-2 in the last six LV vs. LAC games
- OVER is 6-1 in LAC last seven home games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021: 14-5 SU/10-9 ATS) at Dallas Cowboys (2021: 12-6 SU/13-5 ATS)
- DAL was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021
- TB was 6-3 SU/3-6 ATS on the road in 2021
- DAL was 5-4 O/U at home in 2021
- TB was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021
- TB is 8-2 SU/7-3 ATS in its last 10 games overall
- DAL is 7-2 SU in its last nine vs TB
- DAL is 5-0 SU in its last five home games vs. TB
- Road team is 6-1 ATS in the past seven TB vs. DAL games
- OVER is 13-6 in DAL last 19 home games
- OVER is 5-2 in DAL last seven games as a home underdog
- UNDER is 5-1 in the last six TB vs. DAL games
- UNDER is 6-2 in TB last eight games vs. NFC
Denver Broncos (2021: 7-10 SU/8-9 ATS) at Seattle Seahawks (2021: 7-10 SU/9-8 ATS)
- SEA was 3-5 SU/4-4 ATS at home in 2021
- DEN was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS on the road in 2021
- SEA was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021
- DEN was 2-6 O/U on the road in 2021
- DEN is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games
- SEA is 16-7 ATS in its last 23 games as an underdog
- UNDER is 7-1 in DEN last eight games as a road favorite
- UNDER is 4-0 in DEN last 4 Monday games
- UNDER is 8-3 in DEN last 11 games overall
- OVER is 5-1 in SEA last 6 games overall
- OVER is 7-3-1 in SEA last 11 games as a home underdog
- OVER is 4-1 in the last 5 DEN vs. SEA games
