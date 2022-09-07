NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1

It’s finally here! After an exciting offseason of player movement, coaching carousels, temporary retirements and plenty of huge contract extensions, the NFL is back!

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night and Week 1 brings a bevy of bets you can place on DraftKings Sportsbook. Throughout the season, this article will be your guide for all things betting trends in the NFL. We’ll be looking at each team’s recent results straight-up, against the spread and against the totals to help spot trends that can be useful to you as you make your picks for the week. Since this is Week 1, the data highlighted comes from last season. Once there’s a significant enough sample size, we will include just the necessary numbers for the current season.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Time to kick off this football season!



LAR was 7-3 SU/5-5 ATS at home in 2021

BUF was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021

LAR was 4-6 O/U at home in 2021

BUF was 6-3 O/U on the road in 2021

BUF has gone OVER in 5 of its last 7 games

BUF is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last 5 games vs. LAR

BUF is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games vs. the NFC

BUF is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games played in Week 1

LAR is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games played on a Thursday

OVER is 9-0 in BUF last 9 games as an underdog

OVER is 5-0 in LAR last 5 games in September

UNDER is 20-7 in LAR last 27 home games

MIA was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021

NE was 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021

MIA was 5-4 O/U at home in 2021

NE was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021

NE is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 meetings vs. Miami

MIA is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games

MIA is 8-1 SU/7-2 ATS in its last nine games

Home team is 16-5 ATS in the last 21 MIA vs. NE games

Underdog is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 MIA vs. NE games

OVER is 4-0 in NE last 4 games overall

UNDER is 10-4 in MIA last 14 games in Week 1

ATL was 2-6 SU/1-7 ATS at home in 2021

NO was 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS on the road in 2021

ATL was 3-5 O/U at home in 2021

NO was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021

NO is 38-14 ATS in its last 52 road games

ATL is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games in Week 1

ATL is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 home games

Road team is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 NO vs. ATL games

NO is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 games vs. ATL

UNDER is 6-1 in NO last 7 games

UNDER is 7-2 in ATL last 9 games

CHI was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS at home in 2021

SF was 8-4 SU/9-3 ATS on the road in 2021

CHI was 2-6 O/U at home in 2021

SF was 4-7-1 O/U on the road in 2021

SF is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

CHI is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games as an underdog

CHI is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 games as a home underdog

OVER is 4-2 in CHI last 6 games overall

UNDER is 7-1 in SF last 8 games overall

UNDER is 20-7 in CHI last 27 home games

UNDER is 4-0 in SF last 4 games as a favorite

CIN was 6-5 SU/6-5 ATS at home in 2021

PIT was 3-6 SU/4-5 ATS on the road in 2021

CIN was 6-4-1 O/U at home in 2021

PIT was 5-4 O/U on the road in 2021

CIN is 6-2 SU/8-0 ATS in its last 8 games overall

CIN is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 vs. AFC North

PIT 11-3 SU in its last 14 games vs. CIN

UNDER is 5-1 in PIT last 6 vs. AFC North

UNDER is 5-0 in CIN last 5 games overall

OVER is 5-1 in PIT last 6 games as a road underdog

DET was 3-5 SU/5-3 ATS at home in 2021

PHI was 6-4 SU/5-5 ATS on the road in 2021

DET was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021

PHI was 4-6 O/U on the road in 2021

PHI is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight games as a favorite

DET is 4-0 ATS in its last four games as a home underdog

OVER is 8-4 in PHI last 12 games

UNDER is 10-5 in DET last 15 games

OVER is 8-0 in the last eight PHI vs. DET games

NYJ was 3-6 SU/4-5 ATS at home in 2021

BAL was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS on the road in 2021

NYJ was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021

BAL was 3-5 O/U on the road in 2021

BAL is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games in Week 1

BAL is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games vs NYJ

NYJ is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as an underdog

The favorite is 4-0 ATS in the last 4 BAL vs. NYJ games

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last 4 BAL vs. NYJ games

OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 NYJ games

UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine BAL games

UNDER is 5-0 in BAL last five games as a favorite

WAS was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS at home in 2021

JAX was 0-8 SU/2-6 ATS on the road in 2021

WAS was 2-6 O/U at home in 2021

JAX was 3-5 O/U on the road in 2021

JAX is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games as underdog

JAX is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games overall

JAX is 0-17 SU in its last 17 games on the road

WAS is 6-2-1 ATS in its last 9 games overall

JAX is 0-4 ATS in its last four games vs. WAS

UNDER is 12-4 in the last 16 JAX games

UNDER is 9-3 in the last 12 WAS games

UNDER is 5-0 in the last five WAS home games

CAR was 2-6 SU/2-6 ATS at home in 2021

CLE was 4-4 SU/2-6 ATS on the road in 2021

CAR was 3-5 O/U at home in 2021

CLE was 4-4 O/U on the road in 2021

CLE is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

CLE is 0-5 ATS in its last five games as the favorite

CAR is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as the underdog

CAR is 2-12 ATS in its last 14 games overall

CAR is 4-0 ATS in its last four games in September

The underdog is 4-1 ATS in the last five CLE vs. CAR games

UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven CLE games

UNDER is 4-0 in the last four games with CLE as a road favorite

UNDER is 4-1 in the last five CLE vs. CAR games

HOU was 2-7 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021

IND was 5-3 SU/6-2 ATS on the road in 2021

HOU was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021

IND was 4-4 O/U on the road in 2021

IND is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 road games

IND is 7-1 SU/7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. HOU

HOU is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC South

UNDER is 6-0 the last six times IND visited HOU

UNDER is 5-0 in IND last five games

OVER is 4-1 in HOU last five games

OVER is 5-1 in HOU last six games as a home underdog

TEN was 7-3 SU/6-4 ATS at home in 2021

NYG was 1-8 SU/3-6 ATS on the road in 2021

TEN was 2-8 O/U at home in 2021

NYG was 5-4 O/U on the road in 2021

NYG is 0-6 ST/0-6 ATS in its last six games

NYG is 0-5 ATS in its last five games on the road

TEN is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. NYG

TEN is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in Week 1

UNDER is 9-2 in the last 11 NYG games

UNDER is 5-1 in the last six TEN games

UNDER is 4-0 in TEN last four games as a home favorite

MIN was 5-3 SU/4-4 ATS at home in 2021

GB was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS on the road in 2021

MIN was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021

GB was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021

GB is 4-2 SU/ATS in its last six games vs. MIN

GB is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games vs. NFC North

GB is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. NFC

MIN is 20-7-1 ATS in its last 28 games as a home underdog

OVER is 6-2 in the last eight GB games

OVER is 7-1 in the last eight MIN games

OVER is 4-0 in the last four GB vs. MIN games

OVER is 4-0 in the last four MIN home games

ARI was 3-5 SU/2-6 ATS at home in 2021

KC was 5-3 SU/4-4 ATS on the road in 2021

ARI was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021

KC was 6-2 O/U on the road in 2021

KC is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

ARI is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog

ARI is 0-5 ATS in their last five home games

Home team is 5-1 ATS in the last six KC vs. ARI games

OVER is 7-0 in KC last seven games in Week 1

OVER is 4-0 in KC last games as a road favorite

OVER is 7-1 in KC last eight games overall

OVER is 4-1 in ARI last five games overall

OVER is 5-2 in ARI last seven games as a home underdog

LAC was 5-4 SU/4-5 ATS at home in 2021

LV was 5-4 SU/4-5 ATS on the road in 2021

LAC was 6-3 O/U at home in 2021

LV was 3-6 O/U on the road in 2021

LV is 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. LAC

LV is 5-1 ATS in its last six games in Week 1

LAC is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games vs. AFC West

LAC is 20-41-1 ATC in its last 62 home games

The underdog is 19-7 ATS in the past 26 LV vs. LAC games

UNDER is 4-1 in LV last five games

OVER is 6-0 in LAC last six games

OVER is 4-2 in the last six LV vs. LAC games

OVER is 6-1 in LAC last seven home games

DAL was 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS at home in 2021

TB was 6-3 SU/3-6 ATS on the road in 2021

DAL was 5-4 O/U at home in 2021

TB was 4-5 O/U on the road in 2021

TB is 8-2 SU/7-3 ATS in its last 10 games overall

DAL is 7-2 SU in its last nine vs TB

DAL is 5-0 SU in its last five home games vs. TB

Road team is 6-1 ATS in the past seven TB vs. DAL games

OVER is 13-6 in DAL last 19 home games

OVER is 5-2 in DAL last seven games as a home underdog

UNDER is 5-1 in the last six TB vs. DAL games

UNDER is 6-2 in TB last eight games vs. NFC

SEA was 3-5 SU/4-4 ATS at home in 2021

DEN was 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS on the road in 2021

SEA was 4-4 O/U at home in 2021

DEN was 2-6 O/U on the road in 2021

DEN is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games

SEA is 16-7 ATS in its last 23 games as an underdog

UNDER is 7-1 in DEN last eight games as a road favorite

UNDER is 4-0 in DEN last 4 Monday games

UNDER is 8-3 in DEN last 11 games overall

OVER is 5-1 in SEA last 6 games overall

OVER is 7-3-1 in SEA last 11 games as a home underdog

OVER is 4-1 in the last 5 DEN vs. SEA games

