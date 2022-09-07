How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on September 7

AEW is the talk of the wrestling world — for reasons good and bad. All Out was a solid pay-per-view, highlighted by a bunch of great matches and one long-awaited return. But it was all overshadowed by what happened backstage between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and others.

How will All Elite Wrestling deal with this major story in tonight’s episode of Dynamite? That’s just one reason to tune in.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Obviously, everyone will be watching to see how or if the reported brawl following All Out will be mentioned in any way. It’s tough to imagine it going completely overlooked considering how it has dominated wrestling discourse over the past 48-72 hours. But beyond that, we’ll get to hear from MJF who appeared in an AEW show for the first time in three months at All Out. He won the Casino ladder match — albeit with a lot of shenanigans — and now has his sights set on the AEW World Championship, currently held by Punk. What’s he got to say about the past few days?

Wheeler Yuta, after losing in that ladder match, will defends the ROH Pure Championship against rival Daniel Garcia. Chris Jericho will clearly be around to gloat about his victory over Bryan Danielson.

We would probably hear from The Elite — Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson — after they became the first AEW Trios champions at All Out. But, uh, have their reported suspensions already begun?

It should be an intriguing episode on so many levels.